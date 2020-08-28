Scoot from September 2020 is resuming service to Japan as well as Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan, as the airline resumes Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita route and Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai route. Planned operation as follows.
Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai eff 19SEP20 1 weekly 787-9
TR884 SIN0605 – 1025KHH1135 – 1535KIX 789 6
TR885 KIX1200 – 1425KHH1530 – 1935SIN 789 7
Due to restrictions, the airline is only accepting reservation for Singapore – Kaohsiung and Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai sector only. Flights between Singapore and Osaka is not available for reservation.
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita eff 09SEP20 1 weekly 787-9
TR882 SIN0700 – 1135TPE1235 – 1655NRT 789 3
TR883 NRT1000 – 1245TPE1345 – 1820SIN 789 4
Scoot resumes Japan and Kaohsiung service in Sep 2020
