Swiss Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental network as of 01SEP20

Swiss International Air Lines for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season plans to operate following Intercontinental routes, including frequency and routes restoration by October 2020. Due to travel restrictions, certain routes may see limitation on passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Information listed below is based on GDS inventory listing as of 01SEP20. Last minute changes remain possible.



Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 30SEP20)

Zurich – Boston eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-300

Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (A340 from 01OCT20)

Zurich – Johannesburg eff 30SEP20 5 weekly A340-300

Zurich – Los Angeles eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Miami 2 weekly A340-300 (3 weekly from 03OCT20)

Zurich – Montreal 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Mumbai eff 03OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Nairobi – Dar es Salaam 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly from 03OCT20)

Zurich – Newark 5 weekly A340

Zurich – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 30SEP20)

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly form 15SEP20, 3 weekly from 01OCT20)

Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 03OCT20)