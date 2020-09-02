Swiss International Air Lines for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season plans to operate following Intercontinental routes, including frequency and routes restoration by October 2020. Due to travel restrictions, certain routes may see limitation on passenger traffic rights on certain direction.
Information listed below is based on GDS inventory listing as of 01SEP20. Last minute changes remain possible.
Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 30SEP20)
Zurich – Boston eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330/340
Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly 777-300ER (A340 from 01OCT20)
Zurich – Johannesburg eff 30SEP20 5 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Los Angeles eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Miami 2 weekly A340-300 (3 weekly from 03OCT20)
Zurich – Montreal 3 weekly A330/340
Zurich – Mumbai eff 03OCT20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Nairobi – Dar es Salaam 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly from 03OCT20)
Zurich – Newark 5 weekly A340
Zurich – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 30SEP20)
Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly form 15SEP20, 3 weekly from 01OCT20)
Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Zurich – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A330/340
Zurich – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 03OCT20)
Swiss Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental network as of 01SEP20
