Virgin Atlantic to expand Delta Trans-Atlantic codeshare in 2020/21

Virgin Atlantic between September 2020 and April 2021 plans to expand additional Trans-Atlantic codeshare routes, operated by Delta. Initially, VS-coded flight numbers will be placed on following Delta flights on 08/09SEP20 (routes marked with * commences on 01OCT20)



Virgin Atlantic operated by DELTA

New York JFK – Barcelona

* New York JFK – Brussels

* New York JFK – Dublin

New York JFK – Madrid

New York JFK – Rome

Further codeshare expansion will take place in March and April 2021, as Delta recently revised planned Trans-Atlantic operations for the next 12 months. Following codeshare routes to begin in March 2021 (routes marked with * begins on 30APR21):



Virgin Atlantic operated by DELTA

* Atlanta – Barcelona

* Atlanta – Madrid

Atlanta – Rome

* Atlanta – Stuttgart

Boston – Dublin

* Detroit – Frankfurt

New York JFK – Athens

New York JFK – Lisbon

* New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik

* New York JFK – Venice