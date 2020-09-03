Spirit Airlines on Tuesday (01SEP20) announced new route launch on Oakland – Orange County route, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. This service will commence on 17NOV20, with 2 daily flights scheduled.
NK2900 OAK0800 – 0925SNA 32N D
NK2904 OAK1559 – 1724SNA 32N D
NK2901 SNA1025 – 1140OAK 32N D
NK2905 SNA1814 – 1929OAK 32N D
Spirit Airlines adds Oakland – Orange County service from Nov 2020
