Royal Brunei Sep 2020 - Jan 2021 London operations as of 02SEP20

Royal Brunei has released its revised operation to the UK for the rest of 2020. Based on the airline’s latest statement, the airline is scheduled to operate 6 round-trip Bandar Seri Begawan – London Heathrow flights, instead of 1 daily. This route is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.



BI003 BWN1115 – 1845LHR 787 14SEP20 / 03OCT20 / 10OCT20

BI003 BWN0040 – 0720LHR 787 14NOV20 / 05DEC20 / 02JAN21



BI004 LHR1230 – 0910+1BWN 787 15SEP20 / 04OCT20

BI004 LHR1345 – 1025+1BWN 787 11OCT20

BI004 LHR1845 – 1600+1BWN 787 15NOV20 / 06DEC20 / 03JAN21