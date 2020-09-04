airBaltic adds Vilnius – Kyiv Borispil service from Oct 2020

airBaltic from October 2020 plans to add new service to Ukraine, with the addition of Vilnius – Kyiv Borispil service. Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A220-300 aircraft will operate this route from 06OCT20, 3 times weekly.



Following schedule is effective from 06OCT20 to 24OCT20.



BT414 VNO0655 – 0810KBP 223 246

BT415 KBP0910 – 1030VNO 223 246