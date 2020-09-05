Emirates NW20 Network changes as of 2100GMT 05SEP20

Emirates in the last 48 – 72 hours further filed schedule changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 2100GMT 05SEP20 sees additional service reduction, including previously planned reduction in November being expanded to entire winter season.

Further changes remain highly possible. Due to various travel restrictions, selected routes to Australia and New Zealand currently displaying restrictions on reservations.



Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled (this route will not be resumed from 28MAR21)

Dubai – Addis Ababa 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Ahmedabad 9 weekly

Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 4 weekly



Dubai – Amman 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly

eff 01DEC20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)



Dubai – Athens – Newark 1 daily

Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Bahrain 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service adjustment

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Cancelled

eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily



Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled (Service on/after 01DEC20 remains available for reservation as of 06SEP20)

Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Beijing Capital 2 daily (tentative schedule)

Dubai – Beirut 3 daily

Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 27NOV20 4 weekly

eff 28NOV20 6 weekly



Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly

eff 27NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 4 weekly



Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly

eff 01DEC20 21 weekly



Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai 1 daily

Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 6 weekly



Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 3 daily to following

25OCT20 – 31JAN21 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)

eff 01FEB21 2 daily



Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 6 weekly



Dubai – Dammam 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily

eff 01DEC20 3 daily



Dubai – Denpasar Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily

eff 01DEC20 3 daily



Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Edinburgh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily service remains cancelled

Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly

eff 27NOV20 14 weekly



Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Glasgow Service reduction in effect until 31DEC20, reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 4 weekly

27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily (tentative schedule)

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 4 weekly



Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Hong Kong

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop sector service remains cancelled

eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 1 daily (Previous plan: 2 daily)



Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly

Dubai – Istanbul 11 weekly

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly

eff 01DEC20 10 weekly



Dubai – Jeddah 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily

eff 01DEC20 2 daily



Dubai – Kabul 1 daily

Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 daily

eff 01DEC20 4 daily



Dubai – Khartoum 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Kochi 2 daily

Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)



Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Service operates 4 weekly with 777-300ER (Previous plan Nonstop 7 weekly). This routing will operate entire Northern winter season (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)

Dubai – Kuwait City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 6 to 4 daily

Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30JAN21 4 weekly

eff 31JAN21 7 weekly



Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily

Dubai – London Stansted

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Service remains cancelled

eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 35 weekly in November, 40 weekly from 01DEC20.



Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 4 weekly

eff 02DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Lyon

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 6 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly

eff 26NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 27NOV20 4 weekly

eff 28NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Milan Malpensa

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly



Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 1 daily (777-300ER)

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 daily to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily

eff 01DEC20 3 daily



Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Dubai – Newark 1 daily cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Newcastle

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Nice

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Dubai – Orlando

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Service remains cancelled

eff 01JAN21 5 weekly



Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly in November)

Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly

Dubai – Phuket

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Riyadh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily (Previously reported on Airlineroute, reservation re-opened for winter season)

Dubai – San Francisco Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 4 weekly



Dubai – Seattle Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 6 weekly



Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 27JAN21 5 weekly

eff 28JAN21 6 weekly



Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily (tentative schedule)

Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly

Dubai – Singapore 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)



Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne Reservation for 1 daily service closed for all dates, including all dates in 2021

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 29NOV20 4 weekly

eff 30NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 daily

Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly (based on available flights for reservation)

Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly

Dubai – Tokyo Haneda 7 weekly

Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly

Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Warsaw 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly