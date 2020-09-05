Emirates NW20 Network changes as of 2100GMT 05SEP20

Emirates in the last 48 – 72 hours further filed schedule changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 2100GMT 05SEP20 sees additional service reduction, including previously planned reduction in November being expanded to entire winter season.
Further changes remain highly possible. Due to various travel restrictions, selected routes to Australia and New Zealand currently displaying restrictions on reservations.
Dubai – Abuja Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Accra – Abidjan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled (this route will not be resumed from 28MAR21)
Dubai – Addis Ababa 25OCT20 – 29NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Ahmedabad 9 weekly
Dubai – Algiers Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 4 weekly
Dubai – Amman 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly
eff 01DEC20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Dubai – Athens – Newark 1 daily
Dubai – Baghdad 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Bahrain 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
Dubai – Bangalore Reduce from 24 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service adjustment
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Cancelled
eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 4 to 1 daily
Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily
Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled (Service on/after 01DEC20 remains available for reservation as of 06SEP20)
Dubai – Basra 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Beijing Capital 2 daily (tentative schedule)
Dubai – Beirut 3 daily
Dubai – Birmingham Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Bologna Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Boston Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 27NOV20 4 weekly
eff 28NOV20 6 weekly
Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 14 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly
eff 27NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Budapest Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 4 weekly
Dubai – Cairo Reduce from 25 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 17 weekly
eff 01DEC20 21 weekly
Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Cebu – Clark – Dubai 1 daily
Dubai – Chennai Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 6 weekly
Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 3 daily to following
25OCT20 – 31JAN21 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
eff 01FEB21 2 daily
Dubai – Conakry – Dakar – Dubai Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Copenhagen Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Dallas/Ft. Worth Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 6 weekly
Dubai – Dammam 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
Dubai – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Delhi Reduce from 4 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily
eff 01DEC20 3 daily
Dubai – Denpasar Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland Service cancelled in NW20. Denpasar – Auckland sector remains cancelled in NS21
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily
eff 01DEC20 3 daily
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Durban Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Edinburgh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily service remains cancelled
Dubai – Entebbe Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly
eff 27NOV20 14 weekly
Dubai – Geneva Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Glasgow Service reduction in effect until 31DEC20, reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 4 weekly
27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily (tentative schedule)
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Hanoi Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 4 weekly
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Hong Kong
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop sector service remains cancelled
eff 01DEC20 Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 1 daily (Previous plan: 2 daily)
Dubai – Houston Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Hyderabad Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Islamabad 10 weekly
Dubai – Istanbul 11 weekly
Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Jakarta Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly
eff 01DEC20 10 weekly
Dubai – Jeddah 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily
eff 01DEC20 2 daily
Dubai – Kabul 1 daily
Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 5 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 daily
eff 01DEC20 4 daily
Dubai – Khartoum 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Kochi 2 daily
Dubai – Kolkata Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Service operates 4 weekly with 777-300ER (Previous plan Nonstop 7 weekly). This routing will operate entire Northern winter season (No traffic rights for Kuala Lumpur on EK448/449)
Dubai – Kuwait City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 6 to 4 daily
Dubai – Lagos Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30JAN21 4 weekly
eff 31JAN21 7 weekly
Dubai – Lahore 10 weekly
Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently. Dubai – Larnaca sector reduced from 7 to 4 weekly for entire winter season
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Dubai – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily
Dubai – London Stansted
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Service remains cancelled
eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly
Overall service for London reduced from 77 weekly (11 daily) to 35 weekly in November, 40 weekly from 01DEC20.
Dubai – Los Angeles Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 4 weekly
eff 02DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Luanda Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Lusaka – Harare Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Lyon
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 6 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Mahe Island Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly
eff 26NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Male Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Male – Colombo 1 daily service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 6 weekly
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Manila Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Mauritius Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 27NOV20 4 weekly
eff 28NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Melbourne Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Milan Malpensa
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 1 daily (777-300ER)
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Mumbai Reduce from 5 daily to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily
eff 01DEC20 3 daily
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Dubai – Newark 1 daily cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Newcastle
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – New York JFK Nonstop sector reduces from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Nice
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Service remains cancelled
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Orlando
25OCT20 – 31DEC20 Service remains cancelled
eff 01JAN21 5 weekly
Dubai – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly in November)
Dubai – Oslo Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Perth Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Peshawar 5 weekly
Dubai – Phuket
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled in NW20
Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Riyadh 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Dubai – Rome Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily (Previously reported on Airlineroute, reservation re-opened for winter season)
Dubai – San Francisco Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 4 weekly
Dubai – Seattle Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 6 weekly
Dubai – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 27JAN21 5 weekly
eff 28JAN21 6 weekly
Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily (tentative schedule)
Dubai – Sialkot 7 weekly
Dubai – Singapore 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Nonstop terminator service reduces from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 8 weekly (Previous plan: 14 weekly)
Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne Reservation for 1 daily service closed for all dates, including all dates in 2021
Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator service reduces from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 29NOV20 4 weekly
eff 30NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Sydney – Christchurch 1 daily
Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly (based on available flights for reservation)
Dubai – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly
Dubai – Tokyo Haneda 7 weekly
Dubai – Tokyo Narita 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Toronto 5 weekly
Dubai – Tunis Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Venice Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Warsaw 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Washington Dulles Reduce from 7 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Zurich Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly