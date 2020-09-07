Alaska Airlines removes 737 MAX 9 schedule from Nov 2020

Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update removed Boeing 737 MAX 9 listing in the GDS. Prior to removal for reservation systems, the airline was displaying following service from 20NOV20.



Portland OR – Los Angeles

Seattle – Los Angeles

Seattle – San Diego



As of 06SEP20, OAG schedules continue to list 737 MAX 9 flights, however these are being displayed as 737-900ER in the GDS.