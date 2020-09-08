TAP Air Portugal revises Cancun / Cape Town launch to mid-Dec 2020

TAP Air Portugal in late-August 2020 filed revision to its planned service to Cancun and Cape Town. Previously scheduled to commence in October and November, both will now be launched by mid-December 2020, with Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.



Operational frequency has been reduced from 3 to 2 weekly.



Lisbon – Cancun eff 18DEC20 2 weekly A330-900neo (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 27OCT20)

TP176 LIS2355 – 0605+1CUN 339 57

TP177 CUN1530 – 0530+1LIS 339 16



Lisbon – Cape Town eff 13DEC20 2 weekly A330-900neo (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 11NOV20)

TP275 LIS1030 – 2340CPT 339 57

TP276 CPT0205 – 1130LIS 339 16