AirCalin NS21 Preliminary operations as of 07SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

AirCalin has filed preliminary schedules for Northern summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. As of 07SEP20, the airline has removed Noumea – Osaka Kansai service, previously scheduled to resume from 28MAR21. Planned operation listed below remains subject to change.

Noumea – Auckland 3 weekly A320 (Selected period 2 weekly)
Noumea – Brisbane 3 weekly A320
Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island 1 weekly A320
Noumea – Papeete 1 weekly A330-900neo
Noumea – Port Vila 2 weekly A320
Noumea – Sydney 3 weekly A320/330-900neo
Noumea – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-900neo
Noumea – Wallis Island 2 weekly A320 (Selected period 1 weekly)

