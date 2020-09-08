AirCalin has filed preliminary schedules for Northern summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. As of 07SEP20, the airline has removed Noumea – Osaka Kansai service, previously scheduled to resume from 28MAR21. Planned operation listed below remains subject to change.
Noumea – Auckland 3 weekly A320 (Selected period 2 weekly)
Noumea – Brisbane 3 weekly A320
Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island 1 weekly A320
Noumea – Papeete 1 weekly A330-900neo
Noumea – Port Vila 2 weekly A320
Noumea – Sydney 3 weekly A320/330-900neo
Noumea – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-900neo
Noumea – Wallis Island 2 weekly A320 (Selected period 1 weekly)
AirCalin NS21 Preliminary operations as of 07SEP20
