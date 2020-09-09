Garuda Indonesia Oct 2020 - Mar 2021 Amsterdam service changes as of 08SEP20

Garuda Indonesia this week filed additional changes to Jakarta – Amsterdam service, between October 2020 and March 2021. The Skyteam member previously planned service increase to 5 weekly in October, however this has been reversed back to 2 weekly, based on update on Monday 07SEP20.



For Northern winter season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Skyteam member will maintain 2 weekly flights on this route, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



GA088 CGK2305 – 0730+1AMS 773 24

GA089 AMS1105 – 0620+1CGK 773 46