S7 Airlines W20 International service suspensions as of 06SEP20

oneWorld member S7 Airlines in recent schedule update removed various International service during winter 2020/21 season, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.



Following routes has been gradually removed since July 2020, and remains unchanged as of 06SEP20:

Moscow Domodedovo – Bari

Moscow Domodedovo – Bourgas

Moscow Domodedovo – Catania

Moscow Domodedovo – Milan Malpensa

Moscow Domodedovo – Pisa

Moscow Domodedovo – Plovdiv

Moscow Domodedovo – Rome

Moscow Domodedovo – Taraz

Moscow Domodedovo – Varna

Novosibirsk – Karaganda

Novosibirsk – Nur-Sultan

Novosibirsk – Shymkent

Ulan-Ude – Beijing Daxing

Vladivostok – Tokyo Narita



Additional changes to planned International service remain likely in the next few weeks.