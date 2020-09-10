Ethiopian Airlines NW20 European network changes as of 09SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Ethiopian Airlines this week filed service changes for Europe, effective from 25OCT20. Following planned operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season is scheduled to be maintained in Northern summer 2021 season, subject to market condition.

Latest adjustment as of 09SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.

Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 3 weekly 787-8
Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 3 weekly 787-9 (Planned Addis Ababa – Manchester nonstop service cancelled)
Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350
Addis Ababa – Geneva – Marseille 3 weekly 787-8/-9 (Planned Addis Ababa – Marseille nonstop service cancelled)
Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: 10 weekly A350-900XWB)
Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350
Addis Ababa – Rome – Milan Malpensa (Nonstop Addis Ababa – Milan sector cancelled)
24OCT20 – 08DEC20 5 weekly 777-200LR (Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly)
eff 10DEC20 1 daily 787-9

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo 4 weekly 787-8 (5 weekly from 14DEC20)
Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8 (Overall Vienna service reduced from 6 to 4 weekly)