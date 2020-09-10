Ethiopian Airlines NW20 European network changes as of 09SEP20

Ethiopian Airlines this week filed service changes for Europe, effective from 25OCT20. Following planned operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season is scheduled to be maintained in Northern summer 2021 season, subject to market condition.



Latest adjustment as of 09SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 3 weekly 787-9 (Planned Addis Ababa – Manchester nonstop service cancelled)

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350

Addis Ababa – Geneva – Marseille 3 weekly 787-8/-9 (Planned Addis Ababa – Marseille nonstop service cancelled)

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (Previous plan: 10 weekly A350-900XWB)

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350

Addis Ababa – Rome – Milan Malpensa (Nonstop Addis Ababa – Milan sector cancelled)

24OCT20 – 08DEC20 5 weekly 777-200LR (Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly)

eff 10DEC20 1 daily 787-9



Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo 4 weekly 787-8 (5 weekly from 14DEC20)

Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8 (Overall Vienna service reduced from 6 to 4 weekly)