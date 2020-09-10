US-Bangla Airlines Sep 2020 International operations

Bangladeshi-carrier US-Bangla Airlines during the month of September 2020 schedules following International routes, including service increase to Malaysia. Planned operation with Boeing 737-800 aircraft as follows.
Dhaka – Doha 3 weekly
Dhaka – Guangzhou 1 weekly
Dhaka – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly (Increase from 2 weekly)
