Caribbean Airlines Aug/Sep 2020 regional operations as of 09SEP20

Caribbean Airlines since mid-August 2020 adjusted planned Caribbean operation, based on the airline’s latest bulletin on its website. As of 09SEP20, latest adjustment as follows.



Bridgetown – Dominica eff 19SEP20 2 weekly

Bridgetown – Grenada – St. Vincent – Bridgetown 2 weekly

Bridgetown – St. Vincent – Grenada – Bridgetown eff 29AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Kingston – Antigua – Bridgetown eff 15AUG20 1 weekly

Kingston – Antigua – Bridgetown – Kingston eff 29AUG20 1 weekly (The second weekly flight becomes triangle routing)

Kingston – Bridgetown eff 07SEP20 1 weekly



The airline has removed Bridgetown – St. Lucia sector, previously scheduled from 09AUG20. Kingston – St. Maarten sector previously scheduled from 18AUG20 has been removed as well.