Caribbean Airlines Aug/Sep 2020 regional operations as of 09SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Caribbean Airlines since mid-August 2020 adjusted planned Caribbean operation, based on the airline’s latest bulletin on its website. As of 09SEP20, latest adjustment as follows.

Bridgetown – Dominica eff 19SEP20 2 weekly
Bridgetown – Grenada – St. Vincent – Bridgetown 2 weekly
Bridgetown – St. Vincent – Grenada – Bridgetown eff 29AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly
Kingston – Antigua – Bridgetown eff 15AUG20 1 weekly
Kingston – Antigua – Bridgetown – Kingston eff 29AUG20 1 weekly (The second weekly flight becomes triangle routing)
Kingston – Bridgetown eff 07SEP20 1 weekly

The airline has removed Bridgetown – St. Lucia sector, previously scheduled from 09AUG20. Kingston – St. Maarten sector previously scheduled from 18AUG20 has been removed as well.

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.