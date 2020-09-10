Air Canada closes Toronto – Tokyo Haneda reservations until mid-Dec 2020

Air Canada in recent inventory update filed changes to Toronto – Tokyo Haneda service. Previously scheduled to resume on 25OCT20, the airline has closed reservation for travel between 25OCT20 and 14DEC20, Toronto departure.



First available flight for booking to Tokyo Haneda is now scheduled on 15DEC20, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



AC001 YYZ1335 – 1655+1HND 77W D

AC002 HND1850 – 1650YYZ 77W D



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the Star Alliance carrier is resuming Toronto – Tokyo Narita route on limited-time basis, operating 3 weekly flights from 02OCT20 to 28FEB21, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.