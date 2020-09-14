TAP Air Portugal moves Cancun / Cape Town launch to 2021

TAP Air Portugal in last week’s schedule update revised planned new long-haul network addition. Additional adjustment now sees the removal of planned service to Cancun and Cape Town for Northern winter season, previously scheduled from mid-December 2020 (original launch date was 27OCT20 and 11NOV20 respectively).



Latest adjustment as follows.



Lisbon – Cancun eff 30MAR21 3 weekly A330-900neo (Previous plan: 2 weekly from 18DEC20. Original launch date: 27OCT20)

TP176 LIS0935 – 1400CUN 339 246

TP177 CUN1530 – 0630+1LIS 339 246



Lisbon – Cape Town Launch date postponed. The airline’s press statement only mentioned service to commence in 2021, without further elaboration (Previous plan: 2 weekly from 13DEC20. Original launch date 11NOV20)