Jetstar Asia to delay Colombo launch to Jan 2021

Jetstar Asia recently announced further delay to its new Singapore – Colombo service. Expected to be reflected in reservation system in the next few days, the airline plans to launch this service from 04JAN21, according to the latest statement. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly, subject to Government Approval.



3K333 SIN1000 – 1130CMB 320 16

3K331 SIN2100 – 2240CMB 320 35



3K334 CMB1210 – 1840SIN 320 16

3K332 CMB2240 – 0520+1SIN 320 35