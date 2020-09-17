Air Astana from October 2020 introduces Almaty – Frankfurt route, its 3rd route to Frankfurt. Initially Airbus A321neo aircraft will operate this route twice weekly from 02OCT20, increasing to 3 weekly from 26OCT20.
KC221 ALA0415 – 0700FRA 32Q 135
KC222 FRA1200 – 2330ALA 32Q 35
KC222 FRA1210 – 2340ALA 32Q 1
Air Astana adds Almaty – Frankfurt service from Oct 2020
Posted
