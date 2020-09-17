Qatar Airways later this week is adjusting operational aircraft for Doha – Brisbane – Auckland route, currently served by Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. From 19SEP20, the 3 weekly flights will see Boeing 777-300ER operating.
QR912 DOH0005 – 2115BNE2245 – 0345+1AKL 77W 246
QR913 AKL1815 – 2000BNE2130 – 0525+1DOH 77W 357
Qatar Airways Brisbane / Auckland Sep/Oct 2020 aircraft changes
Posted
Qatar Airways later this week is adjusting operational aircraft for Doha – Brisbane – Auckland route, currently served by Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. From 19SEP20, the 3 weekly flights will see Boeing 777-300ER operating.