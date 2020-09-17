Qatar Airways accelerates Accra launch to late-Sep 2020

Qatar Airways has accelerated planned service launch to Accra in Ghana, where the airline schedules Doha – Lagos – Accra route. From 29SEP20, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner will operate this route 4 times weekly. The oneWorld member previously scheduled Accra launch from 09DEC20.



QR1415 DOH0030 – 0730LOS0800 – 0900ACC 788 x357

QR1418 ACC1500 – 1700LOS1830 – 0515+1DOH 788 x357



Currently service is scheduled until 24OCT20. Schedule between 25OCT20 and 08DEC20 is pending.