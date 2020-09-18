Maldivian resumes Thiruvananthapuram service in Sep 2020

Maldivian last week resumed scheduled service to India, which saw the airline operates Male – Thiruvananthapuram route, with Airbus A320 aircraft on 10SEP20. Although the airline advertises two weekly flights (Thursdays and Saturdays), only Thursdays service is available for reservation on the airline’s website.



Q2700 MLE1000 – 1210TRV 320 4

Q2701 TRV1310 – 1420MLE 320 4