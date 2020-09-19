Emirates NS21 network reductions as of 18SEP20

Emirates Airlines in this past week filed initial changes to Northern summer 2021 schedule, as the airline extended service reduction, on/after 28MAR21. As of 18SEP20, planned service reduction as follows. Additional changes to be filed in the next few months, pending on market condition.

Frequency adjustment is based on comparison 18SEP20 vs 23AUG20.



Denpasar – Auckland 1 daily service remains closed for reservation

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Overall London service reduces from 11 to 8 daily in S21.



Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently (Previously to resume from 28MAR21)

Dubai – Orlando eff 02JUN21 Service resumption, 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation (Previously reported. Overall Singapore service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Zagreb 1 daily 777-300ER resumes (This seasonal route was cancelled in NS20)