Emirates NS21 network reductions as of 18SEP20

Emirates Airlines in this past week filed initial changes to Northern summer 2021 schedule, as the airline extended service reduction, on/after 28MAR21. As of 18SEP20, planned service reduction as follows. Additional changes to be filed in the next few months, pending on market condition.
Frequency adjustment is based on comparison 18SEP20 vs 23AUG20.
Denpasar – Auckland 1 daily service remains closed for reservation
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Overall London service reduces from 11 to 8 daily in S21.
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently (Previously to resume from 28MAR21)
Dubai – Orlando eff 02JUN21 Service resumption, 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily service remains closed for reservation (Previously reported. Overall Singapore service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Zagreb 1 daily 777-300ER resumes (This seasonal route was cancelled in NS20)