Qantas later this week is adding new domestic route, offering nonstop Canberra – Gold Coast service on board Boeing 717 aircraft. This seasonal service will commence on 25SEP20, with 4 weekly flights scheduled. Following schedule is from 25SEP20 to 02OCT20.
QF1570 CBR1200 – 1240OOL 717 x236
QF1571 OOL1420 – 1610CBR 717 x236
Qantas adds Canberra – Gold Coast seasonal service from late-Sep 2020
