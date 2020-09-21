Alaska Airlines expands Palm Springs network from mid-Dec 2020

Alaska Airlines from mid-December 2020 plans to expand operational network at Palm Springs, as the airline introduces 3 routes, including a service resumption. Planned operation as follows.



Palm Springs – Boise eff 17DEC20 1 daily E175 (Skywest)

AS3455 PSP1620 – 1915BOI E75 D

AS3454 BOI1000 – 1107PSP E75 D



Palm Springs – Reno eff 17DEC20 5 weekly E175 (Skywest)

AS3493 PSP1150 – 1324RNO E75 x23

AS3494 RNO1405 – 1540PSP E75 x23



Palm Springs – San Jose CA eff 17DEC20 2 daily E175 (Skywest; last served until May 2009)

AS3302 PSP1135 – 1257SJC E75 D

AS3304 PSP1545 – 1707SJC E75 D



AS3301 SJC0930 – 1053PSP E75 D

AS3303 SJC1340 – 1503PSP E75 D

By January 2021, the airline’s Palm Springs service also includes 1 daily to Everett/Paine Field, 2 daily to Portland OR, 5 daily to San Francisco and 4 daily to Seattle.