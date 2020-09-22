Qatar Airways starting this month gradually expands codeshare partnership with American Airlines, on the latter’s Trans-Atlantic routes. Between September 2020 and May 2021, planned new Trans-Atlantic codeshare routes include the following.
Qatar Airways operated by American Airlines
Dublin – Chicago O’Hare
Dublin – Philadelphia
London Heathrow – Boston
London Heathrow – Charlotte
London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare
London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth
London Heathrow – Los Angeles
London Heathrow – Miami
London Heathrow – New York JFK
London Heathrow – Philadelphia
London Heathrow – Phoenix
London Heathrow – Raleigh/Durham
Manchester – Philadelphia
Qatar Airways / American Airlines adds Trans-Atlantic codeshare from Sep 2020
Posted
Qatar Airways starting this month gradually expands codeshare partnership with American Airlines, on the latter’s Trans-Atlantic routes. Between September 2020 and May 2021, planned new Trans-Atlantic codeshare routes include the following.