HK Express Oct 2020 operations as of 22SEP20

HK Express in recent schedule update adjusted planned operation for October 2020, which sees the airline continues to operate Hong Kong – Taichung service, twice weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline’s other service is now tentatively scheduled to resume as early as November.



Following schedule is effective until 24OCT20.



UO172 HKG1120 – 1305RMQ 320 47

UO173 RMQ1350 – 1530HKG 320 47