HK Express in recent schedule update adjusted planned operation for October 2020, which sees the airline continues to operate Hong Kong – Taichung service, twice weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline’s other service is now tentatively scheduled to resume as early as November.
Following schedule is effective until 24OCT20.
UO172 HKG1120 – 1305RMQ 320 47
UO173 RMQ1350 – 1530HKG 320 47
HK Express Oct 2020 operations as of 22SEP20
