Gulf Air during the month of September 2020 gradually resumes service to South Asia, including Bangladesh and India. As of 22SEP20, planned operation for the remainder of September as follows.
Bahrain – Delhi eff 16SEP20 1 weekly A320neo
Bahrain – Dhaka eff 26SEP20 2 weekly A320neo
Bahrain – Kochi eff 19SEP20 1 weekly A320neo
Bahrain – Kozhikode eff 17SEP20 1 daily A320neo
Bahrain – Thiruvananthapuram eff 15SEP20 1 weekly A320neo
Gulf Air resumes South Asia service from mid-Sep 2020
