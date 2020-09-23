Alaska Airlines further expands Los Angeles network in Dec 2020

Alaska Airlines from late-December 2020 plans further expansion to its Los Angeles network, including service resumption to Cancun and Reno, previously served until 2010 and 2011 respectively. Planned service as follows.



Los Angeles – Cancun eff 17DEC20 1 daily 737-800, Subject to Government Approval. (Last served until June 2010)

AS440 LAX0700 – 1430CUN 73H D

AS441 CUN1540 – 1810LAX 73H D



Los Angeles – Reno eff 17DEC20 1 daily E175 (Horizon; Last served until April 2011)

AS2143 LAX1935 – 2109RNO E75 D

AS2555 RNO0800 – 0937LAX E75 D



Selected routes will also see frequency increases from 17DEC20:

Los Angeles – Boise Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Los Angeles – Guadalajara Increase from 1 to 2 daily (737-800 replaces -900ER)

Los Angeles – Salt Lake City Increase from 1 to 2 daily



Previously reported new routes from Los Angeles in Nov/Dec 2020:

Los Angeles – Bozeman eff 20NOV20 1 daily E175 (Horizon)

Los Angeles – Fort Myers eff 20NOV20 4 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Kona eff 17DEC20 3 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Lihue eff 18DEC20 4 weekly 737-800

Los Angeles – Salt Lake City eff 17DEC20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Los Angeles – Tampa eff 20NOV20 1 daily 737-900ER