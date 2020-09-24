EVA Air Nov/Dec 2020 North America operations as of 23SEP20

EVA Air this week filed additional changes to its long-haul schedule for the period of 25OCT20 to 31DEC20. Latest adjustment sees frequency revision for Houston and New York, as other long-haul routes already saw adjustments last week.



Taipei Taoyuan – Houston 1 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER



Previously reported (North America region):

Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 3 weekly 787-9