Delta NW20 Intercontinental operation changes as of 26SEP20

Delta during the weekend of 26SEP20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Intercontinental operation, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment (excluding Central America, Caribbean, Mexico and Canada) as follows.

Additional changes remain possible.

Atlanta – Bogota eff 01NOV20 Service operates 7 weekly for entire NW20, 767-300ER operating (Previous plan: reduce to 4 weekly in Nov)
Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 04JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (6th weekly flight displayed as of 26SEP20, reservation not available)
Boston – Dublin Service during winter season cancelled until 11MAR21. Service resumes on 12MAR21 with 5 weekly 767-300ER, instead of 1 daily 757 (Previous plan: resumes on 14MAR21)
Los Angeles – Sydney 25OCT20 – 21DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (6th weekly flight displayed as of 26SEP20, reservation not available)
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (reduction until 31DEC20), A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly 24OCT20 – 31DEC20)
New York JFK – Barcelona Service remains cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 5 to 4 weekly with A330-300)
New York JFK – Dakar Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (5th weekly scheduled 20DEC20 – 10JAN21)
New York JFK – Madrid A330-300 replaces 767-300ER, reduce from 5 to 3 weekly (Previously listed as 6 weekly from 02DEC20)
New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly 25OCT20 – 28NOV20)
Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 26OCT20 Planned new route unchanged, service operates 4 weekly instead of 7 until 01JAN21. A330-900neo operating

Previously reported operations:
Atlanta – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 767-400ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily
Atlanta – Cartagena Seasonal service cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating
Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta eff 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating. Cape Town is a service resumption. Service to South Africa originally scheduled to resume from 24OCT20
Atlanta – Lagos 4 weekly A330-200 (Peak season increase to daily 14DEC20 – 08JAN21. As of 26SEP20, schedule continue to display daily, however only 4 weekly open for reservation)
Atlanta – Lima 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Atlanta – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 767-400ER
Atlanta – Munich Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300
Atlanta – Quito eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757
Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER
Atlanta – Rome Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Santiago de Chile 24OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating
Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 24OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20
Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating
Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300
Boston – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER operating
Boston – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Cincinnati – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating
Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Frankfurt Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20
Detroit – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300
Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB
Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A350-900XWB service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20
Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A350-900XWB
Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Honolulu – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20
Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NW20
Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, replacing Tokyo Narita. Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Indianapolis – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Los Angeles – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 25OCT20 Service resumption, 4 weekly A330-300
Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon Service remains cancelled in NW20
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20
New York JFK – Accra 767-300ER service increases from 4 to 7 weekly from 29SEP20
New York JFK – Amsterdam Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330-900neo operates from 01DEC20)
New York JFK – Athens Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly A330-300 in March 2021
New York JFK – Bogota eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757
New York JFK – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 767-400ER operating
New York JFK – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Edinburgh Service remains cancelled in NW20
New York JFK – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Lisbon Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly 767-300ER, replacing 757
New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 767-400ER operating
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Mumbai Planned service resumption from 10DEC20 cancelled
New York JFK – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Rome Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
New York JFK – Tel Aviv
eff 12DEC20 2nd daily service resumes with A330-300
eff 15JAN21 DL234/235 A330-900neo replaces -300

New York JFK – Zurich A330-300 replaces 767-400ER, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Orlando – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Portland OR – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20
Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20
Salt Lake City – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20
Seattle – Amsterdam A330-900neo replaces -300, 1 daily
Seattle – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20
Seattle – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly (5 weekly 04JAN21 – 26MAR21) to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating
Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-900neo service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20
Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A330-900neo
Seattle – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating
Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating