Alaska Airlines extends Barrow service modification to Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update extended Anchorage – Utqiagvik (Barrow) nonstop terminator service until November 2020, replacing Anchorage – Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse – Utqiagvik (Barrow) – Fairbanks – Anchorage routing.

The nonstop service in both direction for the airline’s northernmost airport in its network, in effect since 01APR20, is now scheduled until 19NOV20. Boeing 737-700 operates this route.

AS135 ANC1015 – 1203BRW 73G x3
AS135 ANC1200 – 1348BRW 73G 3

AS052 BRW1250 – 1440ANC 73G x3
AS056 BRW1435 – 1625ANC 73G 3

For Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse, the airline operates 2 daily Anchorage – Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse flights with 737-700/-800 flights.

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.