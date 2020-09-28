Alaska Airlines extends Barrow service modification to Nov 2020

Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update extended Anchorage – Utqiagvik (Barrow) nonstop terminator service until November 2020, replacing Anchorage – Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse – Utqiagvik (Barrow) – Fairbanks – Anchorage routing.



The nonstop service in both direction for the airline’s northernmost airport in its network, in effect since 01APR20, is now scheduled until 19NOV20. Boeing 737-700 operates this route.



AS135 ANC1015 – 1203BRW 73G x3

AS135 ANC1200 – 1348BRW 73G 3



AS052 BRW1250 – 1440ANC 73G x3

AS056 BRW1435 – 1625ANC 73G 3



For Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse, the airline operates 2 daily Anchorage – Prudhoe Bay/Deadhorse flights with 737-700/-800 flights.