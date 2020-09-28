American Airlines NW20 Intercontinental operations as of 27SEP20

American Airlines in recent weeks continue to file changes to its Northern winter 2020/21 International operation, effective from 24/25OCT20. As of 27SEP20, planned operations (excluding Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean) as follows.



Frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules 27SEP20 vs 31MAY20. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Boston – London Heathrow Planned service resumption (since March 2013) delayed to 27MAR21, instead of 25OCT20

Charlotte – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 daily to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Charlotte – Munich Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER replaces 777-200ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-8 (Previously not listed as of July)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota 1 daily A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 04NOV20 – 30NOV20 777-200ER replaces 787-8, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 24OCT20 – 03NOV20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil 1 daily A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow Reduce from 24 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 24OCT20 – 03NOV20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-9 operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito 1 daily A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 24OCT20 – 30NOV20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly 787-8 to 3 weekly 777-200ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita 24COT20 – 03NOV20 777-200ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily

Los Angeles – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Miami – Barcelona Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Miami – Barranquilla 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Bogota 3 daily A319

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 13-14 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Miami – Cali 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Cartagena 1 daily A321

Miami – Georgetown 1 daily 737-800

Miami – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Miami – Madrid Planned service resumption from 25OCT20 delayed to 27MAR21

Miami – Medellin 2 daily 737-800

Miami – Montevideo eff 04NOV20 Service resumption moves forward from 18DEC20, 2 weekly 777-200ER (Previous plan: 1 daily 787-8 from 18DEC20)

Miami – Pereira eff 17DEC20 3 weekly A319

Miami – Quito 2 daily A319

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8 (Original plan: 2 daily; Previous plan: service resumes from 25OCT20)

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

New York JFK – Georgetown eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 4 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

New York JFK – Madrid Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

New York JFK – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Planned service resumption from 17DEC20 cancelled (Service will not resume)

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Philadelphia – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Dublin Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Madrid Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Manchester Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Zurich Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21. AA previously planned to operate 777-300ER instead of -200ER in W20



Previously reported changes:

Charlotte – Frankfurt Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Charlotte – Madrid Service remains cancelled in NW20

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona 1 daily service in Nov 2020 removed

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily

Los Angeles – Auckland Seasonal service cancelled in NW20, to be resumed in NW21

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Planned service resumption from 26OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Hong Kong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 10NOV20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 777-300ER

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 787-9 operating

Miami – Brasilia Planned service resumption from 25OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Miami – Guayaquil 17DEC20 – 04JAN21 787-8 operates 1 of 2 daily, replacing A319

Miami – Lima 17DEC20 – 04JAN21 787-8 operates 1 of 2 daily, replacing A321

Miami – Milan Malpensa Planned service resumption from 24OCT20 cancelled (service will not resume)

Miami – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 01DEC20 787-8 replacing 777-200ER, 1 daily (Previous plan: eff 24OCT20)

New York JFK – Barcelona Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Rome Service remains cancelled in NW20, resumes on 27MAR21

Seattle – Bangalore Planned new 1 daily service from 24OCT20 postponed to NW21