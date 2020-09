Belavia Oct 2020 operations as of 25SEP20

Belavia Belarusian Airlines during the month of October 2020 schedules following service, as of 25SEP20. Additional changes may occur due to further development on traffic restrictions. Following service is effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20.



Minsk – Almaty 4 weekly

Minsk – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Minsk – Ashgabat 1 weekly

Minsk – Baku 2 weekly

Minsk – Barcelona 2 weekly

Minsk – Belgrade 3 weekly

Minsk – Berlin Schoenefeld 4 weekly

Minsk – Brussels South Charleroi 3 weekly

Minsk – Budapest 1 weekly (week of 04OCT20)

Minsk – Chisinau 7 weekly

Minsk – Frankfurt 3 weekly

Minsk – Hannover 2 weekly

Minsk – Helsinki 4 weekly

Minsk – Istanbul 7 weekly

Minsk – Kharkiv 3 weekly

Minsk – Kyiv Borispil 14 weekly

Minsk – Kyiv Zhulyany 21 weekly

Minsk – Larnaca eff 17OCT20 4 weekly

Minsk – London Gatwick 4 weekly

Minsk – Lviv 2 weekly (1 weekly from 11OCT20)

Minsk – Milan Malpensa 3 weekly

Minsk – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly

Minsk – Munich 2 weekly

Minsk – Nur-Sultan 5 weekly

Minsk – Odessa 11 weekly

Minsk – Paris CDG weekly

Minsk – Prague 3 weekly

Minsk – Riga eff 12OCT20 7 weekly

Minsk – Rome 3 weekly

Minsk – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly

Minsk – Tallinn eff 15OCT20 4 weekly

Minsk – Tashkent 2 weekly

Minsk – Tbilisi 1 weekly (Week of 04OCT20)

Minsk – Tel Aviv 3 weekly

Minsk – Vienna 4 weekly

Minsk – Vilnius 7 weekly

Minsk – Warsaw 7 weekly

Minsk – Yerevan 10 weekly