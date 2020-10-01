Link Airways adds Canberra – Hobart service from Dec 2020

Link Airways, previously known as FlyCorporate, this week announced new domestic service, with the addition of Canberra – Hobart route. Saab 340 aircraft will operate this route 4 weekly, effective 03DEC20. Launch date may be moving forward, pending on the removal of border restrictions.



FC263 CBR0930 – 1135HBA SF3 x236

FC264 HBA1205 – 1405CBR SF3 x236



This route was previously served by Virgin Australia until April 2013.