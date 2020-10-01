Link Airways adds Canberra – Hobart service from Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Link Airways, previously known as FlyCorporate, this week announced new domestic service, with the addition of Canberra – Hobart route. Saab 340 aircraft will operate this route 4 weekly, effective 03DEC20. Launch date may be moving forward, pending on the removal of border restrictions.

FC263 CBR0930 – 1135HBA SF3 x236
FC264 HBA1205 – 1405CBR SF3 x236

This route was previously served by Virgin Australia until April 2013.

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.