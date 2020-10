Royal Jordanian Oct 2020 operations as of 30SEP20

Royal Jordanian has updated its planned schedule for the month of October 2020, where it schedules following service during the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20. Due to various travel restrictions, last minute changes may occur.



Following scheduled operation is as of 30SEP20.



Amman – Abu Dhabi 3 weekly A320

Amman – Aqaba 3 weekly E175/195

Amman – Baghdad 3 weekly A320/321

Amman – Cairo 3 weekly A320/321/787-8

Amman – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly 787-8

Amman – Dammam 1 weekly A320/321

Amman – Doha 2 weekly A320

Amman – Dubai 3 weekly A320

Amman – Frankfurt 2 weekly A319/320

Amman – Istanbul 3 weekly A319/320

Amman – Jeddah 1 weekly A321/787-8

Amman – Kuwait City 2 weekly A321

Amman – Larnaca 1 weekly A319/E175

Amman – London Heathrow 2 weekly A320

Amman – New York JFK 1 weekly 787-8

Amman – Riyadh 1 weekly A321

Amman – Rome 1 weekly A320