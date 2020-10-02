Emirates NS21 Network reductions as of 01OCT20

Emirates this week filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. Latest adjustment sees additional destinations being removed, including the following, as of 01OCT20:



Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh (EK continues to serve Bangkok)

Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland (Reservation already closed prior to schedule removal. EK continues to serve Denpasar)

Dubai – Edinburgh

Dubai – Porto

Dubai – St. Petersburg

Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne (Reservation already closed prior to schedule removal; Dubai – Singapore sector reduces from 4 to 3 daily)

Dubai – Zagreb (Seasonal service)



Previously reported changes for Northern summer 2021 season as follows:

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Overall London service reduces from 11 to 8 daily in S21.



Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Orlando eff 02JUN21 Service resumption, 5 weekly 777-300ER

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

