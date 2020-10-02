Emirates NS21 Network reductions as of 01OCT20

Emirates this week filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. Latest adjustment sees additional destinations being removed, including the following, as of 01OCT20:
Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh (EK continues to serve Bangkok)
Dubai – Denpasar – Auckland (Reservation already closed prior to schedule removal. EK continues to serve Denpasar)
Dubai – Edinburgh
Dubai – Porto
Dubai – St. Petersburg
Dubai – Singapore – Melbourne (Reservation already closed prior to schedule removal; Dubai – Singapore sector reduces from 4 to 3 daily)
Dubai – Zagreb (Seasonal service)
Previously reported changes for Northern summer 2021 season as follows:
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator service reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Hong Kong Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Larnaca – Malta Larnaca – Malta sector cancelled permanently
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Overall London service reduces from 11 to 8 daily in S21.
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop terminator service reduces from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Orlando eff 02JUN21 Service resumption, 5 weekly 777-300ER
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
