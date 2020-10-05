Ryanair resumes Oradea service from Dec 2020

Ryanair in December 2020 is resuming service at Oradea in Romania, previously served until October 2018. Except service to Bologna, a new route, the airline will once again offers service to Dusseldorf Weeze, London Stansted and Milan Bergamo.



Boeing 737-800 aircraft, including Malta Air aircraft (73Q), will serve Oradea upon resumption.



Oradea – Bologna eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 73Q

FR9941 OMR1500 – 1540BLQ 73Q 4

FR9941 OMR2155 – 2235BLQ 73Q 1



FR9940 BLQ1155 – 1435OMR 73Q 4

FR9940 BLQ1850 – 2130OMR 73Q 1



Oradea – Dusseldorf Weeze eff 04DEC20 2 weekly 73Q (Service resumption since October 2018)

FR3013 OMR1905 – 1950NRN 73Q 15

FR3012 NRN1555 – 1840OMR 73Q 15



Oradea – London Stansted eff 05DEC20 2 weekly 738 (Service resumption since October 2018)

FR9971 OMR1820 – 1845STN 738 2

FR9971 OMR2140 – 2205STN 738 6



FR9970 STN1330 – 1755OMR 738 2

FR9970 STN1650 – 2115OMR 738 6



Oradea – Milan Bergamo eff 04DEC20 2 weekly 73Q (Service resumption since October 2018)

FR9891 OMR1810 – 1900BGY 73Q 1

FR9891 OMR1850 – 1940BGY 73Q 5



FR9890 BGY1455 – 1745OMR 73Q 1

FR9890 BGY1535 – 1825OMR 73Q 5