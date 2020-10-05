Moldavian carrier FlyOne during the month of October 2020 schedules following service, including resumed service to Russia. Following operation is effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, although further changes remain possible.
Chisinau – Dublin 1 weekly
Chisinau – Moscow Vnukovo eff 08OCT20 1 daily
Chisinau – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Chisinau – Parma 2 weekly
Chisinau – Verona 2 weekly
FlyOne Oct 2020 operations as of 02OCT20
