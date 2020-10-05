FlyOne Oct 2020 operations as of 02OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Moldavian carrier FlyOne during the month of October 2020 schedules following service, including resumed service to Russia. Following operation is effective 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, although further changes remain possible.

Chisinau – Dublin 1 weekly
Chisinau – Moscow Vnukovo eff 08OCT20 1 daily
Chisinau – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Chisinau – Parma 2 weekly
Chisinau – Verona 2 weekly


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.