Air Canada NS21 International service changes as of 04OCT20

Air Canada since late-September 2020 filed additional changes to its planned long-haul service for Northern summer 2021 season. The following is latest update based on comparison of Northern summer 2021 as of 04OCT20 vs Northern summer 2020 (Pre-COVID19 impact) as of 08MAR20.



Additional changes remain possible in the next few months.



Calgary – London Heathrow 787-9 replaces previously filed 777-300ER/787-9 in S20, 1 daily

Montreal – Algiers eff 05JUN21 Mainline A330-300 replaces rouge 767, increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Montreal – Athens rouge 767 replaced by following

01MAY21 – 31MAY21 4 weekly 787-9

eff 01JUN21 1 daily 450-seater 777-300ER (Previous plan: 787-9)



Montreal – Casablanca eff 15JUN21 450-seater 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Montreal – Frankfurt A330-300 replaces 787-8/-9, 1 daily

Montreal – London Heathrow A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Montreal – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Service extends to year-round, 3 weekly 787-9 (Service tentatively scheduled from 09DEC20)

Montreal – Tel Aviv Peak season operated by 787-8, replacing -9, 3 weekly

Toronto – Athens rouge 767 replaced by following

28MAR21 – 30MAY21 3 weekly 787-9 (6 weekly in May)

eff 01JUN21 1 daily 450-seater 777-300ER (Previous plan: 787-9)



Toronto – Brussels 787-8 operates 5 weekly, replacing previously filed 787-8/-9 in S20

Toronto – Copenhagen eff 01JUN21 787-9 replaces previously filed 777-300ER from 01JUN20, 1 daily

Toronto – Delhi 400-seater 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily (Previously filed S20 schedule displays 777-300ER in April only)

Toronto – Dubai 787-9 operates 3 weekly, reduced from previously filed 4 weekly in S20

Toronto – Lima Mainline A330-300 maintained in NS21, increase from previously filed 4 weekly in NS20 to 5 weekly

Toronto – Paris CDG 28MAR21 – 31MAY21 400-seater 777-300ER replaces 450-seater, 1 daily

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 787-9 replaces previously filed 777-300ER in NS20, 1 daily

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong 787-9 operates 1 daily, replacing previously filed -8 June – August 2020

Vancouver – Brisbane Peak season operated by 787-8, replacing -9, 1 daily

Vancouver – Frankfurt 400-seater 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily (The 777 was previously scheduled to operate from 02JUN20)

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 787-9 operates 1 daily, replacing previously filed 787-8 June – August 2020



Previously reported changes:

Calgary – Tokyo Narita eff 27MAR21 Service resumption, 787-8 replaces 767-300ER

Montreal – Barcelona eff 29MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01MAY21, 1 daily from 01JUN21)

Montreal – Bogota 787-8 replacing rouge 767, 3 weekly (aircraft change maintained in NS21)

Montreal – Dublin 737 MAX 8 replaces 787-8, 3 weekly

Montreal – Lisbon eff 02JUN21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly (5 weekly from 20JUN21)

Toronto – Barcelona eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01MAY21, 7 weekly from 02JUN21)

Toronto – Edinburgh eff 04JUN21 737 MAX 8 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly

Toronto – Lisbon eff 29MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767

Toronto – Manchester eff 04JUN21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 5 weekly (1 daily from 28JUN21)

Toronto – Quito Planned seasonal service from 27NOV20 to 09MAY21 cancelled, previously listed as rouge 767

Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan eff 28MAR21 Service resumption, 6 weekly 787-9



Planned Air Canada rouge service to Europe in S21 remains unchanged as of 04OCT20, compared to last report appeared on Airlineroute:

Montreal – Bordeaux

Montreal – Bucharest

Montreal – Marseille

Montreal – Reykjavik Keflavik

Montreal – Venice

Toronto – Berlin

Toronto – Bucharest

Toronto – Budapest

Toronto – Glasgow

Toronto – Porto

Toronto – Prague

Toronto – Reykjavik Keflavik

Toronto – Venice

Toronto – Warsaw

Toronto – Zagreb