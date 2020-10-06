FlyArystan in late-October 2020 plans to launch Aktau – Uralsk service, recently announced by the airline. The airline currently plans to operate 3 weekly flights from 27OCT20, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
KC7265 SCO1645 – 1820URA 320 246
KC7266 URA1900 – 2030SCO 320 246
FlyArystan adds Aktau – Uralsk service from late-Oct 2020
