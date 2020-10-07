Vietnam Airlines extends updated International network to mid-Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Vietnam Airlines in recent schedule update extended reduced International service into November. For the period of 25OCT20 – 15NOV20, the airline intends to operate following service. Additional changes remain highly possible.

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787
Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly A321
Hanoi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787
Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou 1 weekly A321

The airline also filed changes for flights on/after 16NOV20, however these flights are not listed publicly in the GDS.