Vietnam Airlines extends updated International network to mid-Nov 2020

Vietnam Airlines in recent schedule update extended reduced International service into November. For the period of 25OCT20 – 15NOV20, the airline intends to operate following service. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly A321

Hanoi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787

Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou 1 weekly A321



The airline also filed changes for flights on/after 16NOV20, however these flights are not listed publicly in the GDS.