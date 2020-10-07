Southwest Airlines W20 Network additions as of 06OCT20

Southwest Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to add various routes to its network, including service resumptions. Planned network additions as of 06OCT20 as follows.



Atlanta – Little Rock eff 05NOV20 4 weekly 737-700/-800 (1 daily from 05JAN21)

Atlanta – Louisville eff 04NOV20 Service resumption since June 2014, 10 weekly 737-700/-800 (19 weekly from 05JAN21)

Atlanta – Oklahoma City eff 23NOV20 Service resumption since November 2016, 4-5 weekly 737-800 (18 weekly from 05JAN21)

Atlanta – Omaha eff 05NOV20 4 weekly 737-700/-800 (19 weekly from 05JAN21)

Atlanta – Panama City NW Florida Beaches eff 11MAR21 1 daily 737-700

Denver – Little Rock eff 04NOV20 4-7 weekly 737-800/-800

Fort Myers – Orlando eff 05NOV20 Service resumption since November 2012, 4 weekly (gradual increase to 7 weekly by 05JAN21)

Houston Hobby – Cincinnati eff 05NOV20 4 weekly 737-800 (1 daily from 05JAN21)

Houston Hobby – Detroit eff 11MAR21 1 daily 737-700 (also scheduled on selected dates between 23NOV20 and 03JAN21)

Houston Hobby – Fort Myers eff 17DEC20 Service resumption since August 2015, 1 daily 737-800

Houston Hobby – Greenville eff 05NOV20 Service resumption since April 2016, 4 weekly 737-700 (1 daily from 05JAN21)

Houston Hobby – Minneapolis/St. Paul eff 11MAR21 1 daily 737-700

Houston Hobby – Ontario eff 05NOV20 4 weekly 737-700 (gradual increase to 7 weekly by 05JAN21)

Long Beach – Austin eff 04NOV20 1 daily 737-700/-800

Nashville – Hartford eff 11MAR21 Service resumption since November 2011, 1 daily 737-700

Nashville – Orange County eff 05NOV20 4 weekly (gradual increase to daily by 05JAN21)

Phoenix – Charlotte eff 11FEB21 1 daily 737-700 (also scheduled on selected dates between 23NOV20 and 03JAN21)

Salt Lake City – Orange County eff 11MAR21 1 daily 737-700

Salt Lake City – Orlando eff 13FEB21 1 weekly 737-700

San Diego – Honolulu eff 04NOV20 1 daily 737-800



Previously reported new routes:

Dallas Love Field – Steamboat Springs eff 19DEC20 2 weekly 737-700

Denver – Charlotte eff 04NOV20 1 daily 737-700

Denver – Steamboat Springs eff 19DEC20 3 daily 737-700

Nashville – San Juan eff 13MAR21 1 weekly 737-800

San Diego – Norfolk eff 05JAN21 Service resumption since August 2019, 6 weekly 737-700

Washington Reagan – West Palm Beach eff 05JAN21 1 daily 737-700