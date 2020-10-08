Mexican carrier Volaris from December 2020 is adding Mexico City – Dallas/Ft. Worth service, set to open for reservation later today (08OCT20). From 12DEC20, the airline’s new Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate twice weekly.
Y4390 MEX1609 – 1836DFW 32N 26
Y4391 DFW2022 – 2249MEX 32N 26
Volaris adds Mexico City – Dallas route from Dec 2020
Posted
Mexican carrier Volaris from December 2020 is adding Mexico City – Dallas/Ft. Worth service, set to open for reservation later today (08OCT20). From 12DEC20, the airline’s new Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate twice weekly.