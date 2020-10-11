Thai AirAsia W20 Bangkok Suvarnabhumi network adjustment

Thai AirAsia at the launch of winter 2020/21 season is adjusting service at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, including the addition of 3 domestic routes. Planned operation includes the following.



Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Hat Yai eff 25OCT20 5 daily A320 (Previously served until September 2012)

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Nakhon Si Thammarat eff 25OCT20 3 daily A320 (Previously served until September 2012)

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Nan eff 25OCT20 2 daily A320



Service increase:

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Chiang Mai eff 25OCT20 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Phuket eff 25OCT20 Increase from 3 to 4 daily



The airline’s Bangkok – Suvarnabhumi – Krabi and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Surat Thani service, scheduled 2 daily each, is currently listed until 24OCT20 inclusive.