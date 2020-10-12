Qantas last week announced the addition of Sydney – Merimbula service, on board Eastern Australia Airlines Dash8-Q300 aircraft. From 18DEC20, the oneWorld carrier will operate this route 4 times weekly, subject to Government Approval.
QF2195 SYD1100 – 1205MIM DH3 145
QF2195 SYD1415 – 1520MIM DH3 7
QF2196 MIM1225 – 1335SYD DH3 145
QF2196 MIM1540 – 1650SYD DH3 7
Qantas adds Sydney – Merimbula service from late-Dec 2020
