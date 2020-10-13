Sunwing Airlines resumes operation; November 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Sunwing Airlines from November 2020 is resuming scheduled operation, initially offering service to Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate these routes, during November.

Montreal – Cancun eff 06NOV20 2 weekly
Montreal – Montego Bay eff 07NOV20 1 weekly
Montreal – Punta Cana eff 06NOV20 1 weekly
Toronto – Cancun eff 07NOV20 2 weekly
Toronto – Liberia eff 30NOV20 1 weekly
Toronto – Montego Bay eff 06NOV20 2 weekly
Toronto – Punta Cana eff 06NOV20 2 weekly