Sunwing Airlines from November 2020 is resuming scheduled operation, initially offering service to Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate these routes, during November.
Montreal – Cancun eff 06NOV20 2 weekly
Montreal – Montego Bay eff 07NOV20 1 weekly
Montreal – Punta Cana eff 06NOV20 1 weekly
Toronto – Cancun eff 07NOV20 2 weekly
Toronto – Liberia eff 30NOV20 1 weekly
Toronto – Montego Bay eff 06NOV20 2 weekly
Toronto – Punta Cana eff 06NOV20 2 weekly
Sunwing Airlines resumes operation; November 2020 operations
