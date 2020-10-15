Swiss carrier FlyBair recently opened ticket sales for summer 2021 season. According to the website listing, the airline’s seasonal Bern – Palma Mallorca route is scheduled to operate from 08MAY21, twice weekly. Planned schedule as follows.
Flight 7001 BRN0800 – 0940PMI E90 3
Flight 7001 BRN1230 – 1410PMI E90 6
Flight 7002 PMI1030 – 1210BRN E90 3
Flight 7002 PMI2030 – 2210BRN E90 6
FlyBair opens summer 2021 ticket sales
