FlyBair opens summer 2021 ticket sales

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Swiss carrier FlyBair recently opened ticket sales for summer 2021 season. According to the website listing, the airline’s seasonal Bern – Palma Mallorca route is scheduled to operate from 08MAY21, twice weekly. Planned schedule as follows.

Flight 7001 BRN0800 – 0940PMI E90 3
Flight 7001 BRN1230 – 1410PMI E90 6

Flight 7002 PMI1030 – 1210BRN E90 3
Flight 7002 PMI2030 – 2210BRN E90 6


Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.