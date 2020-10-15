Air Tahiti Nui delays Japan / New Zealand resumption to late-March 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air Tahiti Nui in recent schedule update further revised planned service resumption to Japan and New Zealand. Originally scheduled to resume in early-January 2021, the airline has removed schedule listing for both Tokyo and Auckland until the end of March 2021.

Planned operation for Tokyo and Auckland from late-March 2021 as follows.

Papeete – Auckland eff 29MAR21 3 weekly (schedule from 05APR21 to 27SEP21)
TN101 PPT0910 – 1250+1AKL 789 136
TN102 AKL1555 – 2230-1PPT 789 247

Papeete – Tokyo Narita eff 28MAR21 2 weekly
TN088 PPT0800 – 1405+1NRT 789 57
TN087 NRT1740 – 0945PPT 789 16