British Airways starting late-October 2020 is adjusting operational flight numbers on London Heathrow – Cairo route. From London from 25OCT20, existing BA155/154 service will be re-numbered as BA400/401.
In winter season, Airbus A321neo operates this route on daily basis, switching to A320neo from 28MAR21 for summer 2021.
BA400 LHR1530 – 2230CAI 32Q D
BA401 CAI0640 – 1000LHR 32Q D
British Airways Cairo flight number changes from late-Oct 2020
